Europe At Home Testing Kits Market New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report 2028

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 2,190.87 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

Leading Key players:

Abbott

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Rapikit

BTNX INC.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

PRIMA Lab SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Bionime Corporation

SA Scientific

Segmentation:

By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types), Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types), Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric), Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies), Country (U.K, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe)

Rising Awareness for HIV Diagnosis

The at-home testing kits market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for at-home testing kits, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the at-home testing kits market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

