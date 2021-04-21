EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices Market By Analysis, Application, Size, Production, Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

A new research study titled “EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices market” successfully portrays the entire global scenario as well as a detailed analysis of various regional segments.

The EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices market research includes an examination of the leading geographies, such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2019 to 2028.

The study on the EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices market is a detailed review and presentation of the global industry’s drivers, constraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends from 2019 to 2028. The study also assists in the comprehension of global EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size.

Top Participants in the EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices Market –

Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Ausch Health (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc. (Merged with Melinta), Daewoong Co. Ltd., Eisai Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Inc., RaQualia Pharma Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Global EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices Market Segmentation –

A. By Drug Class

I. Antacids

II. H2 Receptor Blockers

III. Proton Pump Inhibitors

IV. Pro-Kinetic Agents

B. By Devices

I. Digi trapper

II. Bravo System

III. Stretta

IV. Linx Reflux Management System

V. Muse

VI. Other Devices

Table Of Content of Global EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices Market

1. EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices Market Overview

A. Market Size

2. EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices Growth Drivers

A. Growing trend of self-medication

B. Increasing awareness about GERD

C. Increasing occurrence of GERD disorders

D. Change in lifestyle

3. EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices Market Segmentation

4. EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices Major Market Share

A. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast by Revenue

5. Competitive Landscape…………………………………………………………

A. Major Players

B. Products in Pipeline

6. Key Company Profiles…………………………………………………………..

A Abbott Laboratories Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

B Astra Zeneca Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

C Ausch Health Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

7. Healthcare Policies and Regulatory Landscape….………………………

A. Policy Changes and Reimbursement Scenario

8. Factors Driving Market Growth……………………………………………………

A. Key Industry Developments

B. Mergers and Acquisitions

9. Potential Growth Opportunities…………………………………………

A. Market Opportunities

B. Future Trends

10. Conclusion

The report also looks at key players’ competitive environment in terms of product, value, financial situation, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence. The study includes a value chain analysis and a SWOT analysis to address the issue of whether shareholders should concentrate their efforts and investments in the near future on the EU Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Drugs and Devices market’s emerging segment. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

