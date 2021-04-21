Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

Grease segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of grease in electric vehicles for lubricating door locks, hinges, and powertrain is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment. Increasing adoption of BEVs globally is expected to drive revenue growth of the battery electric vehicles segment during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent regulations implemented by government in countries in North America to reduce carbon emissions, adopt more environment-friendly and renewable energy resources and vehicles, and rising focus on reducing dependence on fossil fuels among others, are driving growth of the market in the region.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

Key market participants include 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, propulsion type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Grease Brake Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Drive System Fluid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) OEMs Aftermarket

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

