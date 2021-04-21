Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Technologically innovative DTC genetic testing that provides increased precision, effectiveness, and resilience will accelerate its penetration, thereby having a substantial positive effect on the development of the industry. Throughout the developing world, rising demand for customized and altered medications is a prominent driver that will drive consumer development in the DTC genetic testing. DTC studies allow customers to obtain useful insights into ancestral knowledge with little to no healthcare practitioners involved. Such studies include a clearer picture of the risk of contracting life-threatening diseases such as obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and other hereditary disorders. Extensive implementations of DTC genetic testing would increase their market and enhance their business over the forecast period. However, to some degree, high cost of DTC genetic testing kits coupled with established flaws in direct-to-consumer genetic testing that impede business development.

The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

