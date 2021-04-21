Digital Camera Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Nikon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings, Sony Corporation

The Digital Camera report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Digital Camera Market with its specific geographical regions.

The digital camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of (2)% over the forecast period (2019-2025).

– According to the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), digital camera sales declined from January 2019 and had substantially decreased compared with February 2018. February 2018 has witnessed 1,340,995 unit sales, while in January 2019, it declined and went up to 935,148 units only.

– Also, the digital camera market expected to witnesses a declining demand throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the decline in volume sales contribution from the major players such as Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, which are the most significant market players in the digital camera market.

– However, rising photography trend has one of the significant factors that is keeping the demand for digital cameras. Along with this, the improvements in product design coupled with the enhancement of the pixel range are few factors that are keeping the need for digital cameras.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Digital Camera Market Report are : Nikon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings, Sony Corporation, Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, koninklijke Philips N.V, Samsung Group

Regional Analysis for Digital Camera Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digital Camera market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Digital Camera Market Scenario:

Surging Smartphone Camera Technology is Hampering the Market Growth

– Smartphone cameras are still far more digital cameras but simple camera interface, bolstered by features such as swipe to change the exposure, make smartphone photography an extremely enticing option.

– Also, these high-quality compact cameras in smartphones are connected to the Internet. And this became very convenient for the users to share those pictures on social media instantly.

– The smartphone camera is evolving at a higher rate, and companies such as Oneplus, Samsung, Apple is investing a huge amount of money in research and development for different camera technology.

– For instance, after a 108MP camera sensor, Samsung is speculated to work on a whopping 144MP camera sensor using the 14nm FinFET process. Samsung will use its 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S11, which is expected to launch in February 2020.

– Also, Qualcomms Snapdragon 865 chip, which is expected to power the majority of 2020 s flagship smartphones, launched a vastly more powerful image signal processor (ISP) to support high bandwidth use cases such as 960 frames per second slow motion and 8K video recording..

Competitive Landscape

The digital camera market is highly competitive due to the presence of players such as Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Canon Inc, amongst others. Although the market is facing huge competition from the smartphone market, the players in the market are focusing on product launches to target niche customer base. Few recent developments are:

– January 2020 – Fujifilm has launched a digital camera in its X-T mirrorless camera systems. The Fujifilm XT-200 weighs around 370 grams for the body alone. The camera is being pitched as an upgrade for those who use smartphones as their primary camera. Fujifilm XT-200 also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

– January 2020 – Nikon launched FX-format D780. It features an FX-format (35.9 x 23.9 mm) 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor for seven frames per second continuous shooting through the viewfinder or up to 12 fps in Live View, and light sensitivity of ISO100-51,200 (which can expand to ISO204,800).

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

In conclusion, Digital Camera market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Digital Camera Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Digital Camera?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Digital Camera.

– Digital Camera Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

