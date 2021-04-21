Demand for Mobility Managed Services to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

The trend of digitization is increasing at a faster pace than ever, and with the increasing demand and evolving mobility needs, the demand for mobility managed services is increasing rapidly. Advancements in communication and IT are increasing the demand for mobility managed services to enhance customer productivity by removing complexities. Various organizations are continuously adopting mobility managed services to keep their IT infrastructure operating at an optimal level, and to manage their IT costs. Moreover, social, mobile, and cloud computing are accelerating the demand for mobility managed services. Also, with the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices, the demand for mobility managed services is increasing rapidly.

The deployment, procurement, and management of mobile applications and devices, along with the associated services that connect mobile devices to an enterprise environment is termed as mobility managed services. The mobility managed services market is witnessing rapid growth, owing to the growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Mobility managed services are enabling digital transformation across industries such as banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government and business processes. Due to the increase in organizational data, the adoption of big data solutions and business analytics tools has been increased the adoption of mobility managed services in organizations to better understand their customers and drive efficiencies.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets is the primary factor fuelling the growth of the mobility managed services market. Moreover, many businesses serving different sectors are witnessing the adoption of mobile devices for the efficient management of business operations. Due to this factor, the demand for mobility managed services is increasing rapidly. Furthermore, organizations are adopting BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies to enhance productivity, which is creating potential growth opportunities for the mobility managed services market.

Apart from this, the growth of mobile devices and apps has increased the demand for mobility managed services to maintain the security, productivity, and flexibility of IT operations. Moreover, the high demand for mobility managed services from IT and e-Commerce organizations to quickly resolve issues and problems in order to provide higher levels of business user satisfaction at reduced costs is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the mobility managed services market.

Challenges

The high cost of implementation of mobility managed services is the primary factor which hampers the growth of the mobility managed services market. Furthermore, less development in the technology base and less spending on research & development by various countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are the major challenges which hinder the growth of the mobility managed services market.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Mobility Managed Services Market on the Basis of Function:

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Application and Collaboration Management

Logistics and Sourcing Management

Mobile Security

Others

Segmentation of the Mobility Managed Services Market on the Basis of Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Segmentation of the Mobility Managed Services Market on the Basis of Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation of the Mobility Managed Services Market on the Basis of Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Defence)

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.

The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

