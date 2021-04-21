Cutting Wheels Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018-2028

With a steady estimated growth rate of the cutting wheels market in the foreseeable future, manufacturers are focusing on demand-driven machine developments that deliver optimum cutting duration, changeover frequency, and lower time to perform cutting wheel changeover. As end-users give preference to higher productivity, lower downtime and lower overall production cost, preference for high-priced and high-performance cutting wheels dominates the market.

With the frequent amalgamation across industries, the versatility of cutting wheels has become a prerequisite for cutting different types of materials. To accommodate these evolving industry standards, manufacturers in the cutting wheels market deliver one-size-fits-all options along with the exclusive material cutting wheels. Leading market players such as Precision and Telematics Solutions are delivering training programs and specialized services for operators as cutting techniques affect the cutting wheel performance.

Introduction of novel products is frequent in the cutting wheels market. For instance, Weiler Abrasives Group, a leading player in the cutting wheels market has launched a new series of Tiger® Aluminum cutting wheels, grinding wheels and combo wheels with reduced changeover time and lower cost. Further, with the increasing importance of metallographic processes where cutting plays a vital role, cutting wheels market is set to grow steadily in the future.

Cutting Wheels Market: Introduction

Cutting wheels are thin metal wheels with sharp circumferential edges. These wheels are made from various materials, such as cast iron, steel, nickel, alloy, titanium, aluminum, etc. as well as stones and ceramics. The material is chosen on the basis of application. Cutting wheels are broadly used in many industries, such as aerospace, automotive, foundries, fabrication, ship-building and construction. These cutting tools are of great help in areas where parting of metal sheets or pipes is required. Cutting and grinding wheels are normally arbor-mounted and are of various types, such as diamond, metal & abrasive cutting wheels. Abrasives are used to coat cutting wheels. The type of abrasive used and the shape and grit of the wheel help define which material can be best cut using the applied formats.

Wheels with lower grit numbers are suitable for rough grinding and make the process faster. When a higher grit number is used, the process becomes considerably slower. However, higher grit number ensures smoother finish. The style of a cutting wheel informs customers about its applications. Some cutting wheels are designed to cut and notch the work piece. Cutting wheels are available in the market with a wide range of specifications. The market demand for cutting wheels will grow as these wheels are used in a variety of applications. Manufacturers can harp on the opportunities created and create a brand for themselves by introducing more reliable cutting wheels that can serve their purpose by getting the job done swiftly and accurately.

Cutting Wheels Market: Market Dynamics

The market for cutting wheels is expected to stay promising in the years to come. The main market drivers will be the booming metal and construction industries. With never ending scope for the consumption of cut metal pipes, TMT steel rods and HYSD (High Yielding Strength Deformed) bars, which find usage in the construction industry in the form of Rebar (Reinforced Bar), the growth of the construction industry will add considerably to the growth of the cutting wheels market. The market for cutting wheels is expected to grow at a significant rate due to their high rate of replacement. A typical cutting wheel lasts for only 5-8 17” cuts, thereby calling for better replacement rates. Diamond abrasives are being increasingly used to cut metal bars and concrete in today’s market. This is expected to further enhance the growth of the market in the coming years and is expected to set a trend in the cutting wheels market.

With growing rate of construction and metal cutting in various end-use industries, the market is expected to rise with significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. However, there are a few restraints in the market. Cutting wheels are being replaced by various other methods of cutting metal and cement, such as plasma cutting, laser cutting, water jet and burning. The main reason behind this shift is the ease of operation provided by the above said cutting processes. Although these methods are popular, due to their high cost of installation and maintenance, most of the masons prefer the conventional way of cutting, which offers better accuracy with smooth finishes.

Cutting Wheels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Cutting Wheel type, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Straight Cutting Wheel

Depressed Center Cutting Wheel

On the basis of Disc Material, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Cast Iron

Steel

Other Materials (Nickel, alloy, Titanium, Aluminium)

On the basis of Abrasive type, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Zirconium

Seeded Gel

Diamond

On the basis of Grit Size, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Coarse (8-24 CAMI Units)

Medium (30-60)

Fine (70-180)

Very Fine (220-600)

On the Basis of applications, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Metal Cutting

Masonry

Ceramic Cutting

Notching

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Global Cutting Wheels Market can be segmented into:

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Marine

Construction

Metal Working

Ship Building

Cutting Wheels Market: Regional Outlook

Cutting wheels are anticipated to find usage in all regions globally. The most promising markets for cutting wheels are expected to be the developing countries in regions, such as Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. This is due to the expansion of construction and metal industries in these regions. With the growing automotive and aerospace sectors in Europe and North America, the scope for better sales of cutting wheels is anticipated to increase significantly. Overall, the market is all set to witness good prospects in the coming years.

Cutting Wheels Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Cutting Wheels Market are:

Forney Industries, Inc.

Makita Corporation

DEWALT

Grindwell Norton Ltd

Walter Surface Technologies Inc.

Dremel

3M

Lenox Tools

Ryobi Limited

Shark Industries, LTD.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

