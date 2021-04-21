Crystal Oscillator Market 2021 Analysis by Recent Developments and Future Scope-Intel Corporation, Sony Corp, Murata Manufacturing, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Fox Electronics

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Crystal Oscillator Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Crystal Oscillator from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The crystal oscillator market size is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Crystal Oscillator Market: Rakon Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Intel Corporation, Sony Corp, Murata Manufacturing, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Fox Electronics, SAMSUNG Electronics, Daishinku Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Advanced Micro Devices, Nihon Dempa Kogyo, TXC Corporation and others.

Market Overview:

Crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa. These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

Recent Developments:

In July 2020, Seiko Epson Corporation launched the TG2016SKA, and TG2016SLA TCXO type crystal oscillators. The new products are automotive-grade, AEC-Q100 compliant, temperature-compensated crystal oscillators that can be used for automotive applications.

In june 2020, Seiko Epson Corporation launched SG2520CAA, a simple packaged crystal oscillator (SPXO) with CMOS output, that can be used for automotive applications. The product is AEC-Q200 compliant, which makes it ideal for high-reliability applications.

In June 2020, Seiko Epson Corporation launched a series of high stability TCXO type crystal oscillators with either CMOS or clipped sine output.

In October 2020, Nihon Dempa Kogyo C0., Ltd. launched a TCXO type crystal oscillator, NT2016SJB, which supports 44.1kHz (CD) and 48kHz (PC-Audio) systems. This launch was aimed at meeting the requirements for re-flow profiling using lead-free solder.

In August 2020, Nihon Dempa Kogyo C0., Ltd. introduced NT1612AJA, a low phase-noise, compact, high-frequency, and temperature-compensated crystal TCXO oscillator.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Crystal Oscillator market on the basis of Types are:

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Crystal Oscillator market is segmented into:

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Automotive & Transport

Others (Healthcare & Industrial)

Regional Analysis For Crystal Oscillator Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Influence of the Crystal Oscillator Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Crystal Oscillator market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Crystal Oscillator market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Crystal Oscillator market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Crystal Oscillator market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Crystal Oscillator market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Crystal Oscillator Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

