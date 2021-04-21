Control Valve Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2027 | By Share, Size

The global control valve market size accounted for $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global control valve market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 40.20% share of the global control valve industry, followed by North America and Europe.

The report analyzes the global control valve market on the basis of type, operation, application, and region. The types of control valve covered in this report are linear control valve and rotary control valve. Increase in applications of control valves in oil & gas, electrical power, and mining sectors, such as exploration and production, downstream oil & gas activities, and power generation are expected to foster growth in the future.

Major Key Players of the Control Valve Market are:

Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd, Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, Velan Inc.

Major Types of Control Valve covered are:

Linear

Rotary

Major Applications of Control Valve covered are:

Electrical Power

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Control Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Control Valve market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Control Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Control Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Control Valve market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Control Valve market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Control Valve market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global control valves market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

In the end, Control Valve industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

