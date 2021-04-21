Construction Sealants Market 2020 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants’ demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction.

The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Construction Sealants market report.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicone Polysulfide Polyurethane Emulsion Plastisol Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bonding Protection Insulation Cable Management Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Water-Based Solvent-Based Reactive Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glazing Flooring & Joining Sanitary & Kitchen Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Construction Sealants business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Construction Sealants industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Construction Sealants Market:

The comprehensive global Construction Sealants market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includesthe industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about theapplication scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from emerging markets

4.2.2.2. Growing demand in residential buildings

4.2.2.3. Rise in commercial & industrial construction spending

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for green building

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Silicone

5.1.2. Polysulfide

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Emulsion

5.1.5. Plastisol

5.1.6. Others

CONTINUED…!

