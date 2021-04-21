Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2027 | by Application, Product, Propulsion System

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application, Product and Propulsion System: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction equipment rental market size was $91.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 4.2% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application (Excavation & Mining, Material Handling, Earthmoving, and Concrete), Product (Backhoes & Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Forklift, and Others), and Propulsion System (Electric & ICE)

The report analyzes the global construction equipment rental market on the basis of application, product, propulsion system, and region. The growth of the global market is driven by surge in infrastructural construction activities in developing nations. In addition, rental services save end users from investing a large amount in buying the equipment, thereby overcoming the financial constraints.

However, dearth of skilled labors is a major factor restraining the growth of the global market. Moreover, saturation in construction and mining industry in developed nations is another factor that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, lockdown implemented due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to either decline in construction activities or have come to a complete halt. This led to cancellation of equipment contracts by end users with rental companies, thereby declining the business during the lockdown period. However, reopening of construction sites and introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of construction equipment rental market companies and construction industry at their full-scale capacities.

Key Players

The major players profiled in the construction equipment rental market include Boels Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals Inc., Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Nesco Holdings, Inc., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Mtandt Group, Ramirent, Sarens n.v./s.a., and United Rentals, Inc.

