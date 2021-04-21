Cold Plasma Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global Cold Plasma market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

It sheds light on the major companies that contribute significantly to the global sector. The report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of Cold Plasma through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma made an announcement about introduction of piezobrush PZ3, an innovative handheld plasma treatment device featuring the proprietary PDD technology of Relyon

The low-pressure cold plasma segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. In the semiconductor industry, the low-pressure cold plasma (vacuum plasma) technology is used for lead frame cleaning before die attach and PCB (printed circuit board) de-smearing. Furthermore, the low pressure cold plasma is deployed for decontamination purposes in food & beverage and medical industries and for alteration of specific surface properties in textile and polymer industries.

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

The cold plasma market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing infrastructure development and economic activities in several developing nations, including India, China, and Indonesia. Besides, growth of industries such as electronics & semiconductor, plastic, textile, and food & beverage, along with rise in the level of disposable income in the region, is boosting the market in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

The report on global Cold Plasma market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

