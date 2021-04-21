Coal Tar Market Size to Reach USD 18.64 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.2% | Emergen Research

In February 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced plans to expand its coal tar distillation project and after it received environmental clearance along with other necessary clearance regarding the expansion. In March 2018, Gearbulk and Puma Energy created a joint venture in order to operate five coal tar pitch and bitumen tankers as well as perform liquid coal tar pitch, asphalt and bitumen, creosote, and coal tar transportation contracts. In March 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced investment of USD 121.6 Million for setting up an integrated carbon black facility, with capacity of 300,000 tons per annum, in Bellary district of Karnataka, India.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Coal Tar market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Coal Tar market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

Key market participants include Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coal tar market based on type, application, end-use, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Low Temperature Coal Tar Medium Temperature Coal Tar High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028) Coal Tar Pitch Carbon Black Oil Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Aluminum Industry Roofing Tire Industry Paint Industry Wood Preservation Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Online Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Coal Tar market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Coal Tar market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Coal Tar market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Coal Tar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….