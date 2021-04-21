Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is expected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Demand management solutions are required to get the visibility required for the growth of the business by keeping the customers and stakeholders connected to empower the decision makers make real-time decisions by analyzing real-time demand information. The increase in the need for demand management solutions by business to improve profitability with enhanced capability of prompt demand identification is estimated to stimulate the market growth.

The business continuity which involves ensuring smooth continuation of the after the occurrence of a disaster, is of utmost importance among enterprise. The switching of supply chains to clouds can provide help against unwanted disaster. The “2018 Internet Security Threat Report” Symantec Corporation highlights a 200% rise in supply chain-based cyber-attacks, mainly in ransom ware attacks. The present day extensive supply chains are a tempting target for cyber offenders as they offer a range of potential access points that each represent a horde of potential attack routes. This may lead to grave concerns when problem takes place – especially for enterprises using a diversified legacy IT protocols.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Cloud Supply Chain Management industry.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size – USD 5.43 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Rapid Growth of E-Commerce.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1351

Key companies in the market include:

Oracle, SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhatten Associates Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill Inc., Tecsys Inc., Logility Inc., Cloud Logix Inc. and Kinaxis Inc.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global cloud supply chain management market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, size of organization, industry vertical and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Procurement & Sourcing

Order Management

Transportation Management

Sales & Operation Planning

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Inventory & Warehouse Management

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Hybrid

Public

Private

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1351

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-supply-chain-management-market

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1351

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and leading players. Kindly get in touch with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Share

Laboratory Filtration Market Size

Bread Improvers Market Trends

Potato Processing Market Statistics

Agricultural Insurance Market Report

Silicon Nitride Market Companies

Data Mining Tools Market Research

Nanoclays Market Growth Rate

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Revenues

Probiotic Ingredients Market Projections