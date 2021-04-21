Civil Drone Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Civil Drone, which studied Civil Drone industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Civil Drone market include:

Aerovironment

Insitu

Parrot SA

ECA Group

3D Robotics

Precisionhawk

SZ DJI Technology

Intel Corporation

Drone Volt

Yuneec International

Civil Drone End-users:

Agriculture

Real Estate/Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Civil Drone Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Civil Drone Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Civil Drone Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Civil Drone Market in Major Countries

7 North America Civil Drone Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Civil Drone Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Civil Drone Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Civil Drone Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Key Stakeholders

Civil Drone manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Civil Drone

Civil Drone industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Civil Drone industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Civil Drone Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Civil Drone Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Civil Drone Market?

