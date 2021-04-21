Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

One of the fastest-growing markets of the regenerative medicine industry is the global cell and gene therapy industry. In the forecast period, the demand is projected to grow at a faster rate, due to the growing incidence of many chronic diseases such as obesity, complications connected with cartilage, burns, diabetic foot ulcer, genetic abnormalities, and other unusual diseases worldwide.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Cell and Gene Therapy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Cell and Gene Therapy industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

