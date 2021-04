Cargo Security Seals Market: Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation 2018 to 2026

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: An Overview

Cargo security seals are intended to secure shipping truck, trailers and containers. They help prevent forced entry and tampering. They are extensively used in the shipping industry across the world. There are a variety of cargo security seals in the market to cater the different requirements for tamper-evident solutions. Cargo security seals are commonly used to seal the doors of trailers, containers, rail cars, the doors of trucks, equipment as well as for the tagging of trees.

The manufacturers of cargo security seals are focused on increasing the customisability of their products to enable end users to print their company logos on the surfaces of these seals. Furthermore, cargo security seals are being designed to accommodate more than 15 spaces of text and 5 digits of custom printing. Moreover, they are available in a range of colours, which enables easy product differentiation and colour coding. The outlook for the growth of the global cargo security seals market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Dynamics

The global cargo security seals market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the shipping industry. Growth in global trade is expected to be a key factor driving the global cargo security seals market. Furthermore, growth in the penetration of the Internet and e-commerce is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global cargo security seals market. Modern technology integration is expected to play a key role in shaping the global cargo security seals market.

Technology, such as barcodes, is now being used on cargo security seals to keep track of cargo. Developing countries such as India and China have already witnessed meteoric growth in the organised retail market in the past few decades. At present, with an increase in the number of Internet users, these countries are expected to witness a boost in the shipping industry, which is also leading to growth in the demand for cargo security seals. Despite the positive outlook for growth, the growth of alternative tamper-evident packaging and sealing solutions is likely to affect the growth of the global cargo security seals market during 2018-2028.

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Segmentation

The global cargo security seals market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into –

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of product type, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into –

Bolt seals

Cable seals

Tamper-evident seals

Barcoded seals

Others

On the basis of end use, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into –

Bulk Tankers

Container Seals

Drums

Hatches

Truck Seals

Trailer Seals

Rail Cars

Others (Tote Boxes, Valves, etc.)

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Regional Outlook

The North America security seals market is expected to be in the leading position during the forecast period, although it is likely to witness tough competition from the Asia Pacific security seals market in terms of growth. China is expected to account for a lion’s share of the total Asia Pacific security seals market value during the forecast period. Government initiatives in China and India that support local manufacturing are expected to boost the export capacity of these countries, due to which the export volume is likely to double over the next decade. Therefore, the cargo security seals market is estimated to witness sizeable demand during the forecast period, especially from developing countries.

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global cargo security seals market are –

American Casting Mfg.

Transport Security, Inc.

W. Grainger, Inc.

J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

