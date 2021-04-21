Car Rental Market Size, Share, Industry Drivers, Future Scope and Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Car Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global car rental market reached a value of US$ 93.70 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

Car rental is the facility of renting vehicles temporarily for a predefined period through online or offline channels. Car rental services are primarily focused on serving travelers and individuals who do not own private automobiles. Car rental is a cost-effective alternative to owning a vehicle as it offers low-cost traveling, freedom of movement, and reduced fuel consumption on individual vehicles. Several car rental service providers also offer various other services, such as car damage repair, insurance compensation policies, entertainment systems, GPS and Wi-Fi networks, for an enhanced consumer experience.

The rising urban population, coupled with significant expansion of the travel and tourism industry across the globe, are primarily driving the global car rental market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of car rental services in the form of taxis and carpooling for increased mobility and cost-effective traveling is also propelling the global market. Additionally, due to the rising air pollution, the governments of several countries are focusing on minimizing vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as one of the most economical and sustainable modes of transportation. Other factors, such as the introduction of car rental services through websites and smartphone-based applications, rising consumer disposable income levels, the growing number of car rental service providers, etc., are further expected to drive the car rental market growth in the coming years.

Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-rental-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the car rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Sixt SE

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar

Localiza

The Hertz Corporation

Carzonrent India Private Limited

Eco rent a car

Car Rental Market 2021-2026 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global car rental market on the basis of region, booking, rental length, vehicle type, application and end-user.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Booking:

Offline Booking

Online Booking

Breakup by Rental Length:

Short Term

Long Term

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Luxury

Executive

Economy

SUVs

Others

Breakup by Application:

Leisure/Tourism

Business

Breakup by End-User:

Self-Driven

Chauffeur-Driven

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-rental-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Historical, Current and Future Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Used Car Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-car-market

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

Automotive Ignition System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-ignition-system-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800