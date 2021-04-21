Cannabis Testing Market Size Is Predicted To See Revenue of US$ 2,486.7 Mn by Lucrative Gains Over 2021-2025 with Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

The cannabis businesses in the US are small independently-held entities. Various companies, such as food, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries were held back by regulatory concerns, but are now expected to enter the market. Cannabis business are small due to stringent regulations for import and export. Companies that want to expand to other regions must establish cultivation, manufacturing and selling infrastructure in new location, or form a partnership with other company in the other state. For instance, in 2018, some of the multi-state operators acquired additional licensed operators in new locations to enhance its presence.

Cannabis Testing Market size will grow significantly due to the adoption of the technology in the defense sector. The country ranks the highest in the defense expenditure across the world, making it a prominent player in the Cannabis Testing Market with analytics being widely used in the defense to optimize the resources. The growing adoption of big data analytics, high economic growth, and penetration of smart devices will help the growth of the U.S. Cannabis Testing industry.

Ask for Sample report now! @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001394/

Prominent Players in the global Cannabis Testing Market are –

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

This research report is equipped with the information categorizing for Cannabis Testing Market by parameters such as players, brands, regions, types and application. The report also details the information about the global market status, competition landscape, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Geographical Regions for Cannabis Testing Market: Geographically, North America is largest market for Cannabis Testing Market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth in forecast period. Rising R&D funding for development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, low material costs, and growing expertise and academic excellence in emerging APAC countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Buy Complete Report at@

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001394/

Reasons why you should buy this report:

Understand the current and future of the Cannabis Testing Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the key business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the for Cannabis Testing Market

Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Patient Derived for Cannabis Testing Market and details of the market leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the market.

The forecast assist in drafting expansion plans in business.

Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Cannabis Testing market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Highlights from Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cannabis Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cannabis Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cannabis Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cannabis Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2021-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cannabis Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Vendors with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com