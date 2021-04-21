Bridge Monitoring System Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Bridge Monitoring System Market: Overview

With an aging infrastructure and older bridges, the demand for bridge monitoring system for transportation is increasing. In today’s digital world, the bridge monitoring system does not depend on human inspections, but it relies on electronically monitoring a bridge’s health, which could describe a structural integrity problem efficiently as compared to manual bridge inspection. Nowadays, it is very crucial to have a bridge monitoring system to monitor the health of the railway and road bridges and detect when the maintenance operations are needed to recover the structural damage of the bridges.

Due to the advancements in sensor technology, a real-time bridge monitoring system is developed that almost eliminates the need for human inspection. This bridge monitoring system eliminates complicated and high cost wired network amongst sensors and cables in the bridge which increases the overall cost of installation and maintenance cost of bridge monitoring system. In bridge monitoring system, advanced sensors and Zigbee modules are used as a communication technology that helps to monitor the health of bridges wirelessly and identify potentially dangerous structures and detect the bridge conditions that can be repaired well before a bridge falls. This advanced sensor technology is one of the driving factors that is contributing to the growth of the bridge monitoring system market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24487

Bridge Monitoring System Market: Dynamics

Efficient monitoring of bridges using advanced wireless technology & sensors and low energy consumption are the key factors driving the adoption of bridge monitoring system across the globe. Also, this bridge monitoring system consists of various sensors such as flex and load sensors that detect the cracks & bending of bridges as well as detect the load on the bridge. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of the bridge monitoring system market.

High installation & maintenance cost and lack of infrastructure are the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of bridge monitoring system market.

The web camera can also be fitted on the bridges to know the density of vehicles entering the bridge which can be done using MATLAB (Matrix Laboratory). Also, UV sensors that have high sensitivity can be used instead of the IR sensor. These are the factors creating growth opportunities for the bridge monitoring system market.

The adoption of bridge monitoring system will ease in monitoring the bridges using advanced sensors that help in tracking the bridge condition and avoids accidents which is one of the latest trends in the bridge monitoring system market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for Table Of Content here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24487

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The bridge monitoring system market can be segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, application, and region. On the basis of component, the bridge monitoring system market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. Also, the hardware segment is further divided into LCD, microcontrollers, stepper motor, voltage regulators, accelerometer, inclinometer, and others. On the basis of sensor type, the bridge monitoring system market can be segmented into vibration sensor, load sensor, flex sensor, accelerometer, temperature sensor, displacement sensor, IR sensor, and others. On the basis of communication technology, the bridge monitoring system market can be segmented into Zigbee, GSM, and others. On the basis of application, the bridge monitoring system market can be segmented into railway bridges and highway bridges.

By Component

Hardware LCD Microcontrollers Stepper Motor Voltage Regulators Inclinometer Others

Software

Services

By Sensor Type

Vibration Sensor

Load Sensor

Flex Sensor

Accelerometer sensor

Temperature sensor

Displacement sensor

IR Sensor

Others

By Communication Technology

Zigbee

GSM

Others

By Application

Railway Bridges

Highway Bridges

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global bridge monitoring system market are Smartec, Pure Technologies, Campbell Scientific, NBG Systems GmbH, Vallen Systeme GmbH, Monnit Corp., LORD MicroStrain, Alliance Sensors Group, Digitexx, Roctest Ltd, etc.

Bridge Monitoring System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the bridge monitoring system market followed by the Western Europe region owing to the availability of advanced technologies. The bridge monitoring system market in Western Europe is also proliferating due to the presence of technology vendors in the region. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the bridge monitoring system market due to the increasing government initiatives, higher number of bridges with structural damage, an increase in construction of new bridges in developing nations such as China and India in this region. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness significant growth rate in the bridge monitoring system market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market Segments

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Bridge Monitoring System Market

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Bridge Monitoring System Market

Bridge Monitoring System Technology

Value Chain of Bridge Monitoring System

Global Bridge Monitoring System Market Drivers and Restraint

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24487

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com