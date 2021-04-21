Blueberry Extracts Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027

The blueberry extracts market was valued at US$ 201.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$475.9 million by 2027.

Blueberry extracts are extracted from blueberry fruits. These extracts are considered as a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice. Blueberry extract are known for rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients. The food and dietary supplement manufacturers are turning their focus on blueberry extracts products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand all over the globe. Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. To cater to the market demand for blueberry extracts, producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts. The North America region possesses the largest share in the global blueberry extract market.

Bio-Botanica Inc. Carrubba Inc. FutureCeuticals, Inc. Life Extension Mazza Innovation Nutragreen Biotechnology Company HerboNutra Naturalin Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd Company Berrico

Surging Demand for Dietary Supplements and Functional Food & Beverages is Leading to Rising Demand for Blueberry Extracts:

Blueberry extract is a type of natural health supplement which is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds and can be supplemented with a blueberry extract, isolated anthocyanins, or frozen or fresh blueberries. Blueberries extract are used to treat or prevent several acute and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and others. For instance, the American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. Further, it maintains brain functioning and reduces urinary tract infection. Such nutritional and health benefits associated with the consumption of blueberry extract have promoted its use in dietary supplements and functional foods. Further, the favorable regulatory policies in terms of dietary supplement, as compared to the pharmaceutical industry have promoted the growth of the blueberry extract market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Blueberry Extracts Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Blueberry Extracts Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Blueberry Extracts Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Blueberry Extracts Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Blueberry Extracts Market Landscape Blueberry Extracts Market – Key Market Dynamics Blueberry Extracts Market – Global Market Analysis Blueberry Extracts Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Blueberry Extracts Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Blueberry Extracts Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Blueberry Extracts Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Blueberry Extracts Market Industry Landscape Blueberry Extracts Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

