Blenders Market to register CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026

A latest insightful report of Fact.MR slates the global blenders market to register a volume CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of blenders are expected to close in on approximately US$ 4,500 Mn by 2026-end.

Booming Ecommerce & Improving Distribution Channel Vigour to Propel Blender Sales

With the rapid growth in ecommerce sector, global leading online retailers have been introducing attractive offers at the time of peak sale seasons, which in turn has supported the sales of kitchen appliances such as blenders well. Vendors of blenders, who incorporate right promotional campaigns along with proper placement of their products in potential stores, are highly likely to leverage the trend toward online shopping and boost their sales. Dominant vendors in the global blenders market are placing higher emphasis on the development of holistic distribution channels for catering all types of customers. This has further propelled the popularity of omnichannel retailing.

Blender manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring their products to acquire maximum visibility. Through robust sales in online as well as offline channels, retailers are gaining a transparent view of consumer requirements and preferences by using data analytics. Insights gleaned from this process further helps retailers in developing effective marketing strategies & offers. With the proliferation of the internet, consumers spend more time online seeking various product features and conducting price comparison. Expansion of the ecommerce has led leading brands to direct their concentration toward improving sales experience. Robust investments are being made in developing supply chain management and account management strategies, coupled with enhancements in the product assortments.

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Blenders Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Blenders with motor power of 400 to 699 watts are expected to be the leading revenue contributor to the market. Volume sales of 400 to 699 watts blenders are likely to reach nearly 50,000,000 units by 2026-end.

Specialty stores and mono brand stores are set to account for largest volume sales of blenders through the forecast period, based on sales channel. Revenues from these two sales channel segments are collectively poised to hold nearly two-fifth market share by 2026-end.

Online stores and departmental stores will continue to register fastest expansion in sales of blenders through 2026, in terms of both volume and value.

Plastic will continue to be the preferred body material for blenders, and will account for the lion’s share of the market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Revenues from use of stainless steel as body material for blenders will also account for a significant market share during 2017 to 2026.

In terms of value, countertop blenders will continue to spearhead the global blenders market on the basis of product type.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to remain the largest market for blenders, in terms of value, closely followed by Europe. North America is also expected to remain a remunerative market for blenders, with sales poised to reach nearly US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end.

In a bid to retain contentment of the consumers, blender vendors are making continuous improvements in their product offerings & visibility. Expansion of their distribution channels, implementation of novel advertising methods, and robust research & development expenditures are among prominent strategies employed by leading vendors in the global blender market.

Key companies in the blenders market are also making considerable investments in technical expertise and training process of R&D personnel, in order to realize the development of more technologically advanced products. Fact.MR’s report has tracked key players guiding growth of the global blender market, which include WELHOME, BOSCH, EUPA, Whirlpool, KONKA, AUX, OUKE, SKG, Electrolux, Royalstar, Bear, and KENWOOD.