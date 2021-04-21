Blasting Automation Services Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2029

Global Blasting Automation Services Market – Overview

The use of the new age technology to automate blasting operations helps mine owners to better the productivity and free key resources for critical tasks. The need for natural resources is asking miners to carry out operations in different geographies that is consequently leading to higher in-ground stress. All these factors are thus working in favor of development of the global blasting automation services market.

Global Blasting Automation Services Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global blasting automation services market are given below:

In November 2019, Orica Limited and Epiroc Rock Drills AB announced that the two companies would develop a semi-automatic explosive delivery system to ensure a more productive and safe blasting environment in mines.

Orica Limited implemented the WebGen wireless initiation technology in Australian mines in 2018 to help in eliminating the constraints associated with wired connections, enhancing productivity, and improving the safety standards.

In November 2019, ABB collaborated with its partners to offer autonomous mining robotics solutions to detect and charge blasting holes with explosives automatically.

In July 2020, Epiroc Chile collaborated with Antofagasta Minerals to automate the entire operations drill rig fleet at the Los Pelambres copper mine.

Some of the key players in the global blasting automation services market are Autonomous Solutions, Inc., iRing Inc., Orica Limited, MineWare Pty Ltd., and Dyno Nobel among others.

Global Blasting Automation Services Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are proving helpful for driving the growth of the global blasting automation services market. One of the biggest driving factors for the overall development of the global market has been the increasing adoption rate of new age technology by the mining companies. These companies are adopting cutting edge tools to reduce the costs of mining and also improve their profit margins. They have started to include detailed analysis and malicious activity alerts in their service automation portfolio for blasting operations. This helps in better management of the overall mining activities.

Emergence and adoption new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things have also massively helped the development of the global blasting automation services market. The use of IoT sensors in drilling equipment is especially gaining popularity because of its capacity to gather important data regarding compressive strength, faults, fractures, density, and spaces between ores and rocks.

Global Blasting Automation Services Market – Geographical Outlook

The global blasting automation services market is segmented into five key regional segments viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently the global blasting automation services market is being dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The region accounted for over a quarter of the revenue in recent years. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be mainly attributed to the presence of several mines in the countries such as India, China, and Australia. Australia and China in particular are home to several gold, coal, and iron mines. Thus, local blasting service providers are preferring to work together with the automation service providers to give high quality blasting automation services to the local mines. On the other hand, the regional segment of North America is also expected to witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Early adoption of new age technology to help the market development.

