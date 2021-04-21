Biotin Supplement Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2027

Biotin is a B-complex vitamin that’s a part of the vitamin B family. It’s also known as vitamin H. The human body needs biotin to help convert food into energy. It also plays a significant role in the health of hair, skin, and nails.People get the biotin they require from eating healthy food.There have been numerous claims that consuming more biotin can control your blood sugar, advance healthy benefits, and offer assistance to pregnant mothers in having healthier babies. Biotin is naturally present in regular foods diets, such as meat, egg yolk, banana, nuts, mushroom, whole grains, and cereals. Due to insufficiency of biotin content in regular diet can cause health issue. Therefore, various manufacturers offer biotin supplements in the market so that the customers can gain health benefits, and they can enjoy profits. The beneficial health factors that the biotin supplements provide influence the significant growth of the global biotin supplements market during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Form, Distribution Channel, Application,and Region. Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Sports Research, Nature’s Bounty Co., Pure Research Products, LLC, Zhou Nutrition, Natrol LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Life Garden Naturals, NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Doctors Best, Zenwise Health, and SBR NUTRITION.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to the global COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown almost all across the world, the food and beverage industry is witnessing high consumer demand. However, closure in supermarkets and other stores are negatively impacting the sales and revenue of the market. The pandemic scenario creates massive demand for biotin related supplements and foods in the market as people are becoming more concerned about their health, and are showing interest in products that will help them in boosting immunity to fight against the Coronavirus. Although the demand is rising, still the manufacturers are facing several issues related to production and supply, which in turn, is slowing down the market growth.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The shifting consumer preference towards dietary supplements, due to their health benefits has an exceptionally positive impact on the biotin supplements market. Also, the growing number of health-conscious customers across the globe are driving the biotin supplements market. Moreover, medical revelations and food advancements are evaluated to help the biotin supplements market to develop. An increase in the number of working women population across the globe has led to care more about their health to make themselves fit, which results in a significant demand for biotin supplements.Along with this, the biotin supplements help in the healthy growth of hair, and nails signifying growing trends in the global market.

The global biotin supplement market trends are as follows:

The surge in usage as a healthy supplement

Leading key players operating in the health supplement market are always focusing on the recent trends and market developments per consumer preference because they keep on varying demands based on the utilization. The biotin supplement market is highly competitive in terms of the advancement of a cost-of product, quality, and health-beneficial features. These mentioned factors help in surging the demand for biotin supplements for individuals’ health benefits.

Region insights

North America and Europe are holding the highest market share in terms of revenue and value of biotin supplements market during the forecast period. An increase in the health awareness and regular intake of food or diet-pattern demand of biotin supplements that is constantly increasingin these regions are propelling the global market demand for biotin supplements. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of the biotin supplements, due to the increasing expenditure of the consumers on health supplements because of the health benefits provided by them. This will also considerably drive the market growth in the coming year.