Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Current Trends, Business Opportunity and Outlook 2021 to 2026

The global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market is valued at 76940 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 100870 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs. However, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, so sea shipping and ground shipping will outpace air shipping in volume growth during the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Top Leading Companies of Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, Panalpina, Nippon Express, GEODIS, VersaCold, Agility, DSV, Sinotrans, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, CEVA, CH Robinson, Air Canada Cargo, and others.

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

Air Shipping

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

