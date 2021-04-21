Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
Biofuels are gaining importance in recent years due to their low carbon emissions, government support, growing automobile industry, volatile and rising crude oil prices, and energy sustainability with new opportunities resulting in scaling up production with utilization of new feed stocks like jatropha and algae for biodiesel and cellulosic feed stocks for bioethanol. Technologies mainly used for bioethanol production is fermentation and for biodiesel, and esterification.
Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines.
Major Manufacture:
Green Plains
Valero
Poet
CropEnergies
Ital Green Oil
Diester Industries
Glencore
Abengoa Bioenergy
Raizen
RBF Port Neches
Neste Oil Rotterdam
Elevance
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
The Andersons
Cargill
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Biopetrol
Pacific Ethanol
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Caramuru
Ag Processing
Shandong Jinjiang
Flint Hills Resources
Hebei Jingu Group
ADM
Longyan Zhuoyue
Jinergy
Infinita Renovables
Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) End-users:
Agriculture
Transportation
Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Intended Audience:
– Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) manufacturers
– Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry associations
– Product managers, Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market?
What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
What Was Global Market Status of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market?
What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market?
What’s Market Analysis of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?
What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?
What Is Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact on Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?
What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
