Balayage Lightener Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2018 to 2028

Balayage Lightener Market Overview

Balayage is a hair coloring technique which materialized in Paris in the 1970’s and it is a reference to the way in which the color is painted into the hair. Balayage Lightener utilizes color melting to mirror a natural color pattern which involves placing two or three singular shades along the hair shaft and diffusing the shades together. Balayage lighteners are made with the combination of several amino acids sequenced with argan oil to counteract hair dryness.

Balayage lighteners are also available in a number of different colors. Compared to regular hair highlighting, balayage lighteners offers a faster, healthier and more organic hair coloring technique. Balayage lighteners omits the usage of regular foils and it pauses the over processing and damage that often occurs with foil highlighting. Such factors are expected to drive the balayage lightener market in the forecast period of 2018 – 2028.

Balayage Lightener Market Dynamics

Bleach have been used for ages for any kind of hair coloring process. However, the process of bleaching strips moisture content from the hair causing hair follicles to enlarge, triggering a separation in the cuticle scales. There is also the potential for bleaching to cause hair breakage. Balayage lighteners have a thicker texture which causes the material to fit precisely when painted and doesn’t drip through the hair. Balayage lighteners are lightweight clay based that is sourced out from weathering rocks that are naturally occurring in the soil.

Due to such homogeneous compatibility reasons, balayage lighteners are more demand rather than normal bleach products. However, there is a certain expertise stigma associated with the correct application of balayage lightener products which very much remains predominantly in Paris and some other European countries. The general absence of professionals related to the application of balayage lightener could be one negative aspect that could slow down the balayage lightner market in the near future.

Balayage Lightener Market Segmentation

The global Balayage lightener market can be segmented on the basis of type and region.

On the basis of type, the Balayage lightener market can be segmented into: Pearly Balayage Lighteners Rose Quartz Balayage Lighteners Peach Balayage Lighteners Blue Balayage Lighteners Rose Gold Balayage Lighteners

On the basis of region, the Balayage lightener market can be segmented into North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

Balayage Lightener Market Regional Overview

The general balayage hair coloring technique originated in Paris itself hence balayage lightners are abundantly used in major parts of Europe such as Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Balayage lighteners have also found its way in several premium salons and parlous within North America. The market coverage in Latin America, Asia Pacific and MEA is expected to be lean currently but is expected to accelerate during the forecasted period of 2018 to 2018.

Balayage Lightener Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Balayage lightener market are Oligo Professionnel, Sunlights Professionnel, Pravana, Wella Professionals, J Beverly Hills, L’Oreal, Blondor Freelights and Redken.

