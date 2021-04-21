Autonomous Emergency Brakes Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The latest study, titled “Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market”, published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous emergency brakes market on the basis of technology, component, automation level, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera Fusion LiDAR Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Actuators Audible Buzzers Controllers Sensors Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Forward Emergency Braking Reverse Emergency Breaking Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key inferences influencing the revenue patterns of the market:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Autonomous Emergency Brakes market into a wide product spectrum.

The study covers essential data pertaining to the application landscape of these products, the demand for and market share held by each application type, along with their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A meticulous description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the key highlights of the global Autonomous Emergency Brakes market report.

