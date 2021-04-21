Automotive HVAC Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth Rate Analysis – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Keihin Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles all over the world, major car manufacturing companies are focused on increasing the comfort level of these vehicles to increase their sales even higher. This trend will drive the market to an estimated value of USD 28.85 billion by 2025 raising the initial estimated value of USD 14.16 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive HVAC Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Automotive HVAC Market are Keihin Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Hanon Systems, JAPAN CLIMATE SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., Kongsberg Automotive, Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Eberspächer, Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Technologies, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Xiezhong International Holdings Limited, and GENTHERM.

Global Automotive HVAC Market Scope and Segments

By Technology

Manual

Automatic

By Component

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/Drier

Expansion Device

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on regions, the Automotive HVAC Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive HVAC Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Automotive HVAC market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Automotive HVAC Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Automotive HVAC

Chapter 4: Presenting Automotive HVAC Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Automotive HVAC market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

