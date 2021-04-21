Automotive Composites Market to hit USD 41.85 billion by 2030

Automotive Composites Market to surpass USD 41.85 billion by 2030 from USD 22.18 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.63% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The rising market share is due to high car sales and increasing demand for lightweight vehicles globally. Consumer preference for composites in powertrain and exterior components of sports cars and luxury vehicles is expected to positively impact the overall market growth. Increasing demand for cars in developing economies is directly impacting demand for noise control products in automobiles due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and evolving lifestyles. The upward market for replacement auto-parts and soundproofing accessories is expected to propel the demand for products over the forecast period.

Composites for automobiles are lightweight materials that are commonly used in cars, trucks, and other vehicles. Primarily composites are preferred materials for the reduction of weight in automobiles. Composites are used for various automotive interior, exterior, structural and other applications. Automotive composites contain many properties such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, shape retention, ease of manufacturing, resistance to corrosion for performance in dry and wet conditions. Composite Materials are classified by the geometry of the reinforcement as particulate, fibers, flake, carbon, and metal. In addition, polymer fiber composite is the most common form that has been used in the automotive industry.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-426

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Automotive Composites Market: Key Players

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Johns Manville

Gurit

Plasan Carbon Composites

TPI Composites

GMS Composites

IDI Composites International

Revchem Composites

Formaplex

Other prominent players

Automotive Composites Market: Segments

Natural fibers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Automotive Composites Market is segmented by fiber as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP), carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), and natural fiber (NF). The greater market share in 2020 was accounted for by the natural fiber (NF) segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period due to environment-friendly characteristics. These are manufactured from natural materials such as stems, fruits, and leaves. Natural fibers used in manufacturing automotive components include kenaf, flax, hemp, and jute. Economical production and easy source ability are offering material with opportunistic growth scenarios. This provides an opportunity for manufacturers to further reduce manufacturing costs significantly with simultaneously adhering to environmental norms. In addition, owing to the lightweight and versatility of the commodity, the increased use of foam laminates for the roof lining and cushioning in vehicles is expected to support the demand segment.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-426

Automotive Composites Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles

Growing fuel prices and rising demand for lightweight vehicles worldwide are the factors driving the growth of the global automotive composites market. Composites are primarily used for replacing steel and other heavy materials on account of their higher strength-to-weight ratio. A large number of vehicles currently use conventional fuel technologies, such as diesel and petrol, which has led to increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. As demand for cars rises in emerging markets, car manufacturers are focusing more on integrating safety and comfort into their vehicles. In this way, carmakers aim to create product differentiation in order to maximize the overall sales of their product portfolio.

Restrain

High manufacturing and processing cost of composites

High processing and manufacturing cost of composites in automotive and high economical investment associated with the production of composites are major factors for hindering the growth of the global demand for the automotive composite market. The cost of raw materials such as thermoplastic resins and carbon fibers are high, and thus even after its several beneficial properties over traditional materials such as aluminum and steel, its use gets limited in the automotive industry.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/automotive-composites-market/426

Automotive Composites Market report also contains analysis on:

Automotive Composites Market Segments:

By Fiber : Glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) Natural fiber (NF)

By Resin : Thermoset Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process : Compression molding Injection molding RTM Other

: By Application : Interior Exterior Structural Others

:

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-426

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube