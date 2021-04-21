Automotive Composite Materials Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

The global Automotive Composite Materials market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Leading Vendors

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

TPI Composites

Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

Creative Composites Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

IDI Composite International

Magna International Inc.

SGL Group

AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

Quantum Composites

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

3B Fiberglass Company

Formaplex

Gurit

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Owens Corning

Hexcel Corporation

Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

Plasan Carbon Composites

GMS Composites

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hanwha Azdel

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Application Segmentation

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain

Chassis

Market Segments by Type

Carbon

Glass

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Composite Materials Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Composite Materials Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Composite Materials Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Composite Materials Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Composite Materials Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Composite Materials Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Automotive Composite Materials manufacturers

-Automotive Composite Materials traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Automotive Composite Materials industry associations

-Product managers, Automotive Composite Materials industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Automotive Composite Materials Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Automotive Composite Materials market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Automotive Composite Materials market and related industry.

