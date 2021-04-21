Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach $26.9 billion in 2027 from $17.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 52.7% share of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market.

Autoclaved aerated concrete is also known as autoclaved light-weight concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, or porous concrete and is a light-weight alternative for the construction of walls and other non-load bearing members. AAC is generally available as panels, blocks, and others, which can be used for wall cladding, flooring, roofing, partition walls, and others. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product.

Major Key Players of the Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market are:

Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc AS, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), HIL Limited, CSR Ltd., Forterra plc, H+H International A/S, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., and Xella International GmbH.

Major Types of Autoclave Aerated Concrete covered are:

Blocks

Others

Major Applications of Autoclave Aerated Concrete covered are:

Walls

Floors & Roofs

Others

Europe and Asia-Pacific are the highest contributors in the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. Countries such as China, Germany, Poland, and the UK hold majority of the global share in production and consumption of AAC, owing to the demand for light weight and high thermal insulation properties of AAC. However, rise in awareness against traditional clay bricks mainly in developing nations such as India, Bangladesh, Mexico, and others is likely to boost the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in these countries. Furthermore, the easy availability of wood in low costs mainly in the U.S. and Canada has hindered the demand for AAC in these countries.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Research objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Autoclave Aerated Concrete consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Autoclave Aerated Concrete market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Autoclave Aerated Concrete manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Autoclave Aerated Concrete with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Autoclave Aerated Concrete market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Autoclave Aerated Concrete market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Autoclave Aerated Concrete market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Autoclave Aerated Concrete industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

