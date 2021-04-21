Asia Pacific REIT Industry Market 2021 Industry Status, Demand and Global Outlook 2025

The Asia Pacific REIT Industry report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Asia Pacific REIT Industry Market with its specific geographical regions. With newly emerging markets joining the world of listed REITs, global investors will soon have more choice of where to invest. More Asian countries are planning to roll out their versions of REITs in the coming months, after taking more than a decade to finally embrace the concept of securitizing real estate.

The performance of the property market in Asia over the past several years has been spectacular. Today, the choice for global REIT investors is limited to Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong despite the fact that there are many countries in the region to incorporate the REIT approach yet only one or a few listings are seen. And that is ironic, given Asia-Pacific represents such a sizeable chunk of the global real estate market.

REITs are getting bigger in terms of market cap, while developers are getting smaller. It is important to note that the Asia-Pacific REIT universe has expanded over the past decade, since Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong began rolling out regulations.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Asia Pacific REIT Industry Market Report are : – Link REIT, Goodman Group, Scentre Group, Dexus, Nippon Building Fund, Mirvac, Japan RE Investment Corporation, GPT, Stockland, Capital Land Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT, Japan Retail Fund*

Regional Analysis for Asia Pacific REIT Industry Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Asia Pacific REIT Industry market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The report includes an overview of REITs operating across APAC. We wish to present detailed profiling of a few major companies which cover product offerings, regulations governing them, their headquarters, and financial performance. Currently, some of the major players dominating the market are listed below.

Asia Pacific REIT Industry Market Scenario:

Market Sizes of RIET Industry Across Countries in the Region

Japan has the largest REIT market in Asia-Pacific, with a total market cap of EUR 130 billion and has 58 J-REITs listed on the S&P ASX 300 REITs index. Japanese trusts are small, but their total market capitalization ensures that J-REITs have the largest weighting in Asian REITs indices.

Although Australia has the most established and the second-largest market in the region, the number of A-REITs is shrinking because of ongoing mergers and acquisitions.

Singapore ranks as the third-largest REIT market in Asia-Pacific. While it, too, has lost S-REITs to takeovers, new vehicles are being launched in Singapore. Interestingly, the republic also offers cross-border trusts. The Singapore exchange boasts several REITs that own assets in China, India and the US, and are quoted on both local and foreign currencies.

