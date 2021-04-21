Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market 2021 By End-User Demand, Emerging Trend, New Innovations, Future Prospect, Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2027

The business analytical report titled Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy market has recently been published by data bridge market research to its extensive database. The report covers profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics and highlights key points and trends of the industry. It broadly and deeply provides accurate statistics on revenue of companies and industry growth. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT and PESTLE analysis is covered in the report with consistent analysis. The Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy market is examined on the basis of technological advancements and recent trends of the Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy sector. The report focuses on the market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today in the world. Information on the size of the market raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-leading sectors and market growth.

Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,133.25 million by 2027. Novel technology in radiotherapy for cancer treatment, rising preference for non-surgical procedures are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Mevion Medical Systems

VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (A Subsidiary of ViewRay)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

IBA Worldwide

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

RaySearch Laboratories

Brainlab AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Nordion (Canada) Inc

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd

The goal of this report is to help readers improve their industry’s performance by focusing on important aspects of their business, such as recent developments, technology platforms, and various standard operating procedures and tools. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data. Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.

Increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe have led to impositions of lockdowns and stringent social distancing measures by governments of the world. The highly contagious nature of the virus has driven the caregivers to use Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy such as telehealth to successfully treat patients. This has driven the product adoption and is expected to propel the market expansion. As an increasing number of patients turn to Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy, companies are expanding their capabilities to deal with the sudden increase in patient volume. This will increase the product demand and propel the market expansion.

Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Segmentation:

By Type (External-Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals & Others)

By Product (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Software & Others)

By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lymphoma, Liver Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Brain Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Spine Cancer & Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Radiation Therapy Centers, Specialty Clinics & Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales & Others)

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Table of Content: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Key players

Chapter 4: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Market Analysis by Application (2020-2027)

Chapter 7: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 8: Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

Continued……

Increasing New Product Launch in Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Formula is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Market

Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy sales, impact of advancement in the Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size:-

On the basis of type, Asia-Pacific radiotherapy market is segmented into external-beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, systemic radiotherapy/radiopharmaceuticals and others.

On the basis of product, Asia-Pacific radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy software and others.

On the basis of application, Asia-Pacific radiotherapy market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis:-

The major players covered in the report Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (A Subsidiary of ViewRay), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, RaySearch Laboratories, Brainlab AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2020, Accuray Incorporated have launched CyberKnife S7 System, is an advanced innovative device for real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments. With launching new product, the company enhanced their product portfolio and generates adequate revenue.

In September 2019, Siemens Healthcare GmbH has introduced two dedicated CT systems Somatom go.Sim and Somatom go.Open Pro for the radiation therapy planning. The new system makes radiotherapy planning more accurate. With launching new products, the company has enhanced their product portfolio and generates adequate revenue into the market.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2021-2028 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the total market of Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates market development trends of Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

