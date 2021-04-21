Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market to Experience Astonishing Growth | Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

The business analytical report titled Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market has recently been published by data bridge market research to its extensive database. The report covers profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics and highlights key points and trends of the industry. It broadly and deeply provides accurate statistics on revenue of companies and industry growth. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT and PESTLE analysis is covered in the report with consistent analysis. The Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market is examined on the basis of technological advancements and recent trends of the Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) sector. The report focuses on the market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today in the world. Information on the size of the market raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-leading sectors and market growth.

Asia-Pacific radiology information systems (RIS) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.45%in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to fast-growing population getting old and subsequent increase in the amount of chronic diseases.

The goal of this report is to help readers improve their industry’s performance by focusing on important aspects of their business, such as recent developments, technology platforms, and various standard operating procedures and tools. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data. Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.

The radiological information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for handling medical imaging and related data. The RIS is particularly helpful for handling radiological documents and related information at various places and is often used to handle workflow and accounting in combination with a picture archiving and communication scheme (PACS). RIS can monitor the full workflow of a patient in the department of radiology; pictures and accounts can be brought to and obtained by approved radiology personnel from digital medical records.

Market Drivers

Fast-growing population getting old and subsequent increase in the amount of chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the market

Implementation of services related to cloud technology is boosting the growth of the market

Raising the focus of main players in emerging countries and the development of healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the market

Enhanced requirement for better and cost-effective healthcare systems is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Rising issues concerning the safety and security of patient data is hampering the growth of the market

The lack of experienced experts hinders the development of the industry

An issue of interoperability is restricting the growth of the market

Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Segmentation:

By Type

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

By Component

Services Market

Software Market

Hardware Market

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based Market

By End User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Table of Content: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Key players

Chapter 4: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Market Analysis by Application (2020-2027)

Chapter 7: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 8: Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

Continued……

Increasing New Product Launch in Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Formula is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Market

Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) sales, impact of advancement in the Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Developments Insights in the Market:

In April 2019, Siemens Healthineers and Hôpital Foch entered into a long-term relationship in the sector of diagnostic imaging and have established a twelve-year partnership. The hospital will take part in technological steps in the future through this collaboration. Both associates want to guarantee high-quality and cost-effective customer treatment in the lengthy phrase.

In November 2018, Guerbet announced the release of its latest variant of Contrast&Care, an electronic light press therapy service for medical diagnostic centers, accessible in 14 countries. Contrast&Care 2.0 is a nice example of Guerbet’s dedication to enhancing its electronic approach with a view to enhancing the efficiency of dental practitioners and customer security. This alternative increases effectiveness and traceability and simplifies decision-making processes in MRI centers.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Share Analysis:-

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific radiology information systems (RIS) Market are Epic Systems Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, IBM Watson Health., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation., EIZO Corporation., Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, TeraRecon, Inc., Carestream Health and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

