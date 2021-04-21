Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 to 2028

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Overview

Aseptic carton bottles resemble conventional bottles with added benefit of being environment-friendly. These recyclable aseptic carton bottles are light weighted and are mainly made of renewable resources, which are extracted as wood fiber from certified forests. Aseptic carton bottles can be stored, merchandised ambiently, shipped and chilled, which caters to various options for beverage manufacturers. The multi-layer packaging material also preserves nutrition and product quality without additional requirements, such as preservatives or refrigeration.

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Dynamics

The packaging industry accounts for around 39% of the total plastics demand. The rapidly growing FMCG industry trends have made manufacturers opt for versatile substitutes to glass, metals and now plastics. This has been compelling researchers to develop applications based on sustainable, bio-degradable and recyclable materials. Being eco-friendly and having high strength properties, aseptic carton bottles outpaces conventional plastics. Plastics are the preferred materials, however, their non-biodegradable nature has been responsible for polluting the oceans and forcing the packaging industry to look for alternative materials.

This is where materials like aseptic carton bottles can be useful. Using aseptic carton bottles can also increase the renewable content and replace plastics in composites, which have a wide array of applications in the packaging industry. Abilities to provide strength, lightweight and being 100% recyclable are some of the key factors driving growth in the global aseptic carton bottles market. Plastic packaging manufacturers have to abide by EU regulations that are pushing for a sustainable packaging industry by 2030. The EU has been investing towards newer technologies and sustainable materials for the packaging industry. Aseptic carton bottles impart lightweight packaging with excellent strength.

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Segmentation

The global aseptic carton bottles market can be segmented by its application in the packaging industry and by region. In terms of end-use, the aseptic carton bottles market is segmented as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and others. On a regional level, the aseptic carton bottles market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles: Market Overview

At a global level, the aseptic carton bottles is in its nascent stage. The market has been limited to the dairy industry, especially for milk cartons. However, manufacturers are developing newer applications of aseptic carton bottles in the packaging industry to make the most out of its properties. The use of aseptic carton bottles helps paper board manufacturers get more output with maximum utilization of raw materials. The penetration levels of aseptic carton bottles in the liquid packaging board market should be on the rise in the short term forecast.

Major focus of paperboard manufacturers is towards lighter weights along with higher strengths, creating humongous opportunities for aseptic carton bottles. The growth in demand for packaging cartons, aseptic carton bottles accounts for a mere single digit percentage. This percent is projected to increase in the long term once production of aseptic carton bottles are scaled up. This will promote the use of aseptic carton bottles not only in high valued applications, but also in low and mid-cost applications, which will eventually drive the growth of aseptic carton bottles. The market has observed a number of collaborations for developing existing and newer applications.

Global Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Key Player

A key player in the aseptic carton bottles market are: Tetra Pak International S.A.

Aseptic Carton Bottles Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for aseptic carton bottles is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of limited number of players in the market. The global aseptic carton bottles market has lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which will cater to competitiveness in the product offerings and also lead to the reduction in prices of the products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the aseptic carton bottles market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The aseptic carton bottles market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Segments Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Dynamics Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Size & Demand Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Aseptic Carton Bottles Market- Value Chain

Aseptic Carton Bottles Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (US, Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The aseptic carton bottles report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The aseptic carton bottles report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The aseptic carton bottles report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

