Aramid honeycomb core materials Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2020 – 2030

Aramid honeycomb core materials are materials that are used in interior and exterior applications of automobiles, aircraft, ships, and rails. They can range from low strength to high strength materials depending upon the material purpose such that of aluminum, Nomex, thermoplastic, paper, and others. Honeycomb core materials are used in non-composites and composites usages such as in packaging, transportation, construction, aerospace, and defense. The demands for these materials are rising at a high rate because of their ability to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles along with their lightweight feature.

Global Honeycomb Core Material Market was valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2018. The market size in the transportation industry was USD million in 2020 and is projected to grow at USD million by 2030 at a CAGR. In 2018, the sales of Boeing rose by 8%, to USD 101 billion, for the first time in its 102-year history, due to increases in commercial and military jet deliveries. The growth in the market is due to the high demand for high-performance material due to its low weight, good tensile strength, high strength-to-weight ratio, and electrical conductivity

Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Key players

Hexcel Corporation

Euro-Composites S.A.

The Gill Corporation

Plascore, Inc.

Argosy International, Inc.

Showa Aircraft Company Ltd.

Tasuns Comosites Co. Ltd.

Schutz Composite GmbH

Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Segments

The Aramid honeycomb core materials market can be segmented into product type, end-user industry, transportation, and region.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as aluminum, paper, Nomex, thermoplastic, and others. The largest share of the Aramid honeycomb core materials market was of the paper segment. Nomex honeycomb has applications in sporting goods, aerospace & defense, and transportation.

Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid growing e-commerce is driving the Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market

Increased demand for high strength, lightweight materials in aerospace and defense and environment-friendly packaging solutions are driving the growth of the honeycomb core materials market. The rapidly growing e-commerce along with the need for safe and secure transportation of products also increases the demand for paper honeycomb core materials. Furthermore, the usage of 3D printing to manufacture honeycomb panels can also be seen as a driving force of the market.

The Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market report also contains analysis on:

Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market segments:-

By technology : airways roadways railways waterways

By product type : Aluminum Paper Nomex Thermoplastic others

By end-user industry type : aerospace and defense packaging transportation construction infrastructure others



