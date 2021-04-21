Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Array Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Radware Corporation, Akamai Technologies

The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market with its specific geographical regions.

In the scope of the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging.

Top Leading Manufactures-

F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Radware Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Piolink, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Market Overview

The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Increasing efforts from enterprises to improve business agility and mobility, involving application delivery network solutions, are expected to fuel the demand for application delivery network (ADN). Due to the rising cloud applications and data traffic, and ADCs being an integral part of ADN, ADCs are expected to witness a higher adoption rate in the application delivery networks.

– Currently, people are using more smartphones, tablets, etc., instead of laptops and computers to surf the web which is creating a lot of data. Smartphones are handier compared to tablets and computers. This is creating a performance and experience gap for mobile users since they are accessing web sites and applications designed for high-speed internet networks and application delivery controllers can help optimize performance on mobile networks.

– ADCs are also placed in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the outer firewall or router and a web farm, as it is used as a reverse proxy between the internet and the data center network.

– Although ADCs are being deployed predominantly to support on-premise legacy applications, other use cases are emerging as well. Several other deployments, such as public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) clouds, for instance, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, are also gaining popularity. The cost of the set-up of ADCs is high and this is acting as a limitation for the ADCs market.

Market Scenario

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers

– The demand for application delivery controllers in banking is on the rise due to various development and reforms, such as online banking in the financial sector. Online banking penetration is increasing worldwide. With a rise in internet and mobile banking, banks and financial organizations are working to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied.

– This rise in the banking sector also makes it prone to anonymous security threats and cyber attacks. Thus, to avoid these cyber attacks, the application delivery network demands efficient management, spurring the demand for ADCs.

– Furthermore, with blockchain and artificial intelligence coming up, it is expected that the digital payment market will experience a significant boost.

– According to the PIB by the government of India, digital payment transactions have registered tremendous growth. Owing to this rise, India and other Asia-Pacific countries are expected to witness a huge adoption of application delivery controllers for their banking industry network.

Asia-Pacific to register the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific combines the major economies of the world i.e., India, China, and Japan. The growth of economies in these nations will be optimum for the application delivery controllers market. The end users of ADCs, such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT are increasing rapidly in these countries.

– Although India’s move toward digital payment is new, it is still growing at a tremendous rate. According to a report published by Credit Suisse on Digital Payment Statistics, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness toward the digital payment and this is expected to increase at a higher rate. They also forecast that by 2023, the digital payment industry in India will be approximately 1000 USD billion.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019- Kemp Technologies was acquired by Mill Point Capital. This will help Mill Point to aggressively sell and deliver the next-generation load balancing and application delivery solutions to more customers on a global basis. This will give them a global presence.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

