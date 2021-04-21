Animal parasiticides Market Size to Reach USD 11,491.18 million by 2030

Global animal parasiticides market is projected to reach about USD 11,491.18 million by 2030 from USD 7,769.05 million in 2019 at a CAGR of about 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. Across the globe, the animal parasiticides market is anticipated to grow on the back of the rising awareness about animal healthcare, growing investment in veterinary hospitals by government and non-government institutions, and technological innovations.

Animal parasiticides are chemical constituents that wipe out parasites apart from fungi and bacteria in animal livestock, pets, and other animals. These are mainly inert ingredients prepared in a formulation and comprised of one or more than one active ingredient. Almost all parasiticidal active ingredients have identical chemical structures and share a variety of characteristics. They are time and again grouped into chemical classes or families. The significance of animal parasiticides has been acknowledged for the protection and cure of parasitic diseases in animals. The rising animal livestock population and the growth in the adoption of companion animals over the past few years across the globe are factors responsible for substantial growth in the animal parasiticides market.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Key Players

AB Vista Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Bupo Animal Health

Cargill Inc.

Danisco A/S

Chr. Hansen A/S

Novus International Inc.

Others

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Segments

Ectoparasiticides segment to witness the largest growth at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2030

Worldwide animal parasiticides market is segmented by product type into Ectoparasiticides (Sprays, Dips, Collars, Pour-on & Spot-on, Ear tags, Others), Endoparasiticides (Injectable, Orals, Feed additives, Others), and Endectocides. Among these, the ectoparasiticides segment held the largest market share in 2019. Ectoparasiticides are used mostly in the treatment of insect infestation in animals. Furthermore, commercial, environmentally friendly, ready-to-use, and rapid preparation of pour-on products over other methods would boost the use of ectoparasiticides in the coming years thereby boosting the growth of the economy.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing Importance of Animal Healthcare

The growing importance of animal healthcare supported by government protocols is boosting the growth and development of the animal parasiticides market. The increased number of animal livestock in the evolving markets, expansion in the parasiticide products, upcoming new offerings by the prominent players, implementation of welfare acts in the developed and developing economies, worldwide growth in the number of adoption cases for companion animals like dogs and cats are some of the growth drivers for the animal parasiticides market.

Apart from the increasing consciousness, the growing rate of GDP in the regions like the Asia Pacific and Latin America and thereby increasing per capita expenditure on animal welfare and healthcare products are also accountable for the growth of the market.

Global animal parasiticides market report also comprises the following in-depth analysis:

Animal Parasiticides Market Segments:

By Product Ectoparasiticides Sprays Dips Collars Pour-ons & Spot-ons Ear Tags Others Endoparasiticides Injectable Orals Feed Additives Others Endectocides



By Animal Type Food-producing Companion

By End-users Veterinary Hospitals

By Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



