-Androgens And Anabolic Steroids Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin, Cipla

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Mylan N.V.

Bausch Health

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan

AbbVie Inc

Endo International plc

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin

Cipla Inc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Novartis AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Androgens And Anabolic Steroids Market

Anabolic androgenic steroids are synthetic androgens that have similar physiological effects as the sex hormones called testosterone. Anabolic androgenic steroids are therapeutically used as replacement hormone therapy to treat endocrinology disorders such as delayed puberty in adolescent boys, hypogonadism and impotence in men.

The growth of androgens and anabolic steroids market enhanced by the growing cases of breast cancer worldwide and high adoption of anabolic steroids drugs. In addition, advances in the treatment options and presence of well-established healthcare facilities are some of the impacting factors for the demand of drugs. Nevertheless, huge financial burden and patent expiration are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

Androgens and anabolic steroids market is segmented on the basis of indication, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market is segmented into gastroenteritis, gonorrhoea, whooping cough, common cold, HIV/AIDS, pink eye, hepatitis and others.

Based on drugs, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market is segmented into oxymetholone, methyltestosterone, testosterone and others.

Route of administration segment for global androgens and anabolic steroids market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Chapter 1: Androgens And Anabolic Steroids Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Androgens And Anabolic Steroids Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Androgens And Anabolic Steroids Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

The major players covered in the global androgens and anabolic steroids market are Mylan N.V., Bausch Health, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allergan, AbbVie Inc, Endo International plc, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin, Cipla Inc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

