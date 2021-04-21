Ambulatory Device Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Key participants include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infusion Systems Monitoring Devices Records Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Delivery ECG Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring EEG Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Ambulatory Device market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Ambulatory Device industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Ambulatory Device market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Ambulatory Device Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Ambulatory Device Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

