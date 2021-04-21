AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical refers to analyzing intricate medical data by simulating human cognition with the help of integrated automated algorithms and software that can operate autonomously, with little to no human involvement to perform tasks that traditionally rely on human expertise. AI is an evolving technology market that recognizes numerous aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, from drug development to diagnosis and even patient care. The use of artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries over the past five years has redefined how scientists are developing new drugs, tackling disease, and more.

In 2019, the global artificial intelligence market in medicines was estimated at billion and is anticipated to hit billion from 2020 to 2030 at a CAGR of 49.8%. Developing new pharmaceuticals and biologics through clinical trials will take more than a decade and cost billions of dollars during that period. AI technology will help make this process quicker and cheaper, which in effect is expected to help make pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies more efficient and successful. Just 13.8 percent of drugs have been found to pass clinical trials successfully. A company is expected to pay from $180 million to $ 2 billion for every medication to complete the entire cycle of clinical trials and get government approval. Keeping this in mind, pharmaceutical firms use AI to raise success rates for new products while also reducing operational costs.

AI in Pharmaceutical Market: Key Players

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

GNS Healthcare

Benevolent AI

IBM

InSilico Medicine Inc.

Globavir Biosciences Inc.

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Verge Genomics

Recursion Pharmaceuticals,

Flatiron HealthBenevolentAI Ltd

F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Other Prominent Players

AI in Pharmaceutical Market: Segments

Segment of software to remain the key product category through 2030

Software segment, by product category, held more than three-fifths of the global market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. It is due to continuous innovation in applications that assist healthcare sector demand. However, during the forecast phase, the hardware segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate, a CAGR of 52.3 percent, following the adoption of AI devices to evaluate medical information stored in structured data such as image, genetic, and EP data.

AI in Pharmaceutical Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

AI in Pharmaceutical market raises the processing power

Artificial Intelligence is expected as a lucrative healthcare industry avenue. Implementing AI eliminates the research and development gap in the drug production cycle and helps in targeted drug manufacturing as well as helps pharmaceutical companies streamline research and development activities for customized drugs and complex drug discovery. The AI in the Pharmaceutical Market is driven by the growing need to shorten the process and increasing the efficiency of drug discovery and managing the clinical trials in order to get drugs to treat various chronic and viral diseases quicker. Due to this, Biopharmaceutical industries tend to increase their market share toward AI.

Restraint

High Cost and Lack of Skilled Professionals

Lack of skilled professionals and IT infrastructure to facilitate easy AI adoption is a major factor that is expected to hamper global AI growth for the pharmaceutical market. Thus, in addition to limited acceptance by healthcare professionals, high costs and technological limitations of AI decision-making will impede market development

AI in Pharmaceutical Market report also contains analysis on:

AI in pharmaceutical Market Segments:

By Product Type Hardware Software Service

By Technology Deep Learning Querying Method Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Processing

By Application Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase) Clinical Research Trial Personalized Medicine Others



