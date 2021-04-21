Activated Clotting Time Testing Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Activated Clotting Time Testing market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Activated Clotting Time Testing industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, marketing of the product and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Activated Clotting Time Testing report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market

Activated clotting time testing is a device which is specially designed to calculate the coagulation end-points in citrated whole blood, plasma samples or blood. They are compatible with all point of care testing devices. Optical detection, mechanical detection, fluorescent based detention etc. are some of the technology used in activated clotting time testing. Rising demand for automated hemostasis instrument is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence for automated hemostasis instrument is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in activated clotting time testing is driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the point- of care testing among population is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the automated systems is restraining the market growth

Less adoption of advanced automatic clotting timer systems in developing countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Point of Care

Clinical Laboratory Analyzer

By Application

Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery

ECMO

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Critical Care Units

Hemodialysis Units

By Technology

Optical Detection

Laser Based Detection

Mechanical Detection

Fluorescent Based Detection

By End- User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Activated Clotting Time Testing market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Activated Clotting Time Testing market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Competitive Landscape and Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global activated clotting time testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott., Helena Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Instrumentation Laboratory India Pvt ltd, Medtronic, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., WerfenLife, S.A.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Roche announced the launch of their new lab-coagulation solution cobas t 411 analyzer that is specially designed for low-volume routine testing. The main aim of the launch is to expand the coagulation solution and provide customer with new development so that they can improve the productivity and efficiency of the lab. The analyzer is having the highest reagent capacity for reducing the hands-on time, as compared to other systems offered at low-volume coagulation laboratories

In December 2018, Sysmex announced the launch of their new Revohem FIX Chromogenic which is a Blood Coagulation Factor IX Measurement Kit which can be used with Sysmex’s Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CS-5100/CS-2500/CS-2400 and CS-2100i/CS-2000i/CS-1600. It is specially designed for the treatment of hemophilia B. The main aim is to increase the quality of testing and reduce the burden on patients

