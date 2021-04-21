Acne Treatment Devices Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Overview

Various laser, pulsed light, and radiofrequency based acne treatment devices are developed for acne treatment. Due to rising cases of acne the global acne treatment devices market is expected to grow at a huge CAGR rate.

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The Rising number of cases of Acne

An estimated 723 million people in the world are affected by acne making it the eight most prevalent disease worldwide. Wrong eating habits is one of the major causes of acne as fast food and other oily food intake increases the surge of oil disposal from the skin resulting in acne. Environmental effects have a significant role to play in the increasing causes of acne as pollution causes non-inflammatory acne and harmful UV rays from the sun causes inflammatory acne to the individuals exposed to pollution and sun rays. These are the factors driving the demand for acne treatment in the acne treatment devices market.

Rising young population

The maximum number of acne is observed in individuals between post-puberty to 30 years of age. The boost in the number of individuals in this age bracket is increasing hence increasing the demand for acne treatment driving the growth of acne treatment market.

The High cost of surgeries

Acne treatment devices are cheap, easy to use and readily available in the market making acne treatment easy. These factors provides a major boost to the growth of acne treatment devices market. Acne treatment surgeries, on the other hand, are comparatively expensive so, a large number of people could not afford one.

Technical knowledge among individuals

Acne Treatment Devices are of great help if used properly. They are portable, less time consuming and easy to use but a recent review in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed some doubts in the effectiveness of such devices citing lack of research. Operating these acne treatment devices effectively is a difficult task as individuals do not have enough knowledge, and also the treatment depends on acne type and its severity. These factors can restrain the growth of acne treatment devices market.

Medications and other Natural Treatments

Regular intake of multi-vitamins and antioxidants reduces acne without requiring any further acne treatment. Also, other alternatives such as anti-acne masks, skin toners, and charcoal scrubs effectively cures acne, and their regular usage reduces the chances of re-occurrence of acne. This restrains the growth of acne treatment devices market.

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Trends

The Acne Treatment Devices market has shown an upward trend during the past few years and is expected to grow at a steady pace in the forecasted year. The rising trend in the global acne treatment market is supported by rising disposable income, the high prevalence rate of acne globally, unhealthy eating habits, and environmental effects. There are a few factors which hinder the growth of global acne treatment devices such as rising health concerns, availability of natural and homemade acne treatment substitutes to name a few. But, the overall global acne treatment devices market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecasted period.

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

The Global Acne Treatment Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of Acne type, treatment type, end-user type, and geography.

The Global Acne Treatment Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of Acne type into: Inflammatory Non-Inflammatory Other

The Global Acne Treatment Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of product type as: Photodynamic Laser Photoneumatic Radiofrequency Other Product Types

The Global Acne Treatment Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of the End-Use Industry as: Hospitals Clinics Salon and Spa’s Individual homes Other End Use Industries

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Regional Overview

The global acne treatment devices market is dominated by America because of its well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, changing lifestyle, and increasing cosmetic expenditure on acne treatment. The second largest share of the global acne treatment market is held by Europe which is followed by APAC. Factors boosting the growth of the acne treatment market in this region are the availability of funds for research and increasing teenage population.

APAC region is expected to become the fastest growing market for global acne treatment due to increasing cases of acne and the presence of large developing economies such as India and China. MEA holds the least market share in global acne treatment device market due to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies and lack of healthcare in the African region.

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Acne Treatment Devices Market are: Revive Neutrogena ME Conair GloPro Foreo Espada Tria Pulsaderm Rika Others

Global Acne Treatment Devices Market Countries Profiled APAC Europe Latin America Middle East Africa North America

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Acne Treatment Devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated acne treatment market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Acne Treatment Devices market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

The Acne Treatment Devices Market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Acne Treatment Devices Market Segments Acne Treatment Devices Market Dynamics Acne Treatment Devices Market Size Acne Treatment Devices Market Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges of Acne Treatment Devices Market Competition & Companies involved in Acne Treatment Devices Market Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Acne Treatment Devices Market includes: APAC Europe Latin America Middle East Africa North America

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of Acne Treatment Devices market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Acne Treatment Devices. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Acne Treatment Devices market segments and geographies.

