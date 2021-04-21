5G Core Market will Revenue to Cross USD 147.5 billion by 2030 Research by Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends

Global 5G Core Market to surpass USD 147.5 billion by 2030 from USD 0.63 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 72.50% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The market is estimated to grow owing to its cloud-native and service-based architecture, which will boost the modularity of devices with a greater focus on low latency, uRLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. Increasing consumer demand for video and the shift of industry towards the use of cloud services have largely driven the rapid increase in the amount of data carried by cellular networks. The commercialization of 5G networks in businesses such as private 5G and the worldwide availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum is anticipated to drive the 5G core market.

5G Core (5GC) is the heart of the mobile network where ultra-connectivity translates into the differentiation of service and business flexibility. It establishes stable and secure network connectivity and access to its facilities, defines service quality, and enforces it through a policy that enables differentiation of services and manages wide-area mobility across the network. It is the business end’ of mobile broadband and IoT networks. 5GC is an integral part of the 5G network to enhance the experience of end-users, simplify network tasks and enhance network capabilities. The new 5GC architecture, known as Service-Based Architecture (SBA), is designed using the concepts of IT networks and cloud-native technologies. Each Network Function (NF) offers one or more services to other NFs through Application Programming Interfaces in this new architecture.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-425

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global 5G Core Market: Key Players

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

ZTE

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

NEC

Cisco

HPE

Oracle

Athonet

Other prominent players

Global 5G Core Market: Segments

Services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Core Market is segmented by Component into Solution and Services. The services segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. Services play a critical role in the implementation and incorporation of next-generation networking technologies in the business environment of an organization. Services are viewed as an essential component of the core 5G industry, as they concentrate mainly on enhancing business processes and leveraging the network of the enterprise. Furthermore, they are instrumental in meeting the needs of users, such as network testing, scheduling and optimization, service and maintenance, and consulting.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-425

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Better network capabilities

Advent of new 5G Core architecture will make mobile networks more effective and easier to operate. First, it reduces the time for new services to be marketed and makes it easier to handle services with a shorter life cycle. Service providers will be able to have stronger network slicing with 5G Core and give business customers end-to-end service level agreements (SLA). 5G Core edge computing support offers several new features to spread user plane functionality, break traffic at the edge and monitor the traffic break out dynamically. All these factors are projected to drive the market over the forecast period

Restraint

Growing cybersecurity threats

With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, the chances of cybersecurity threats are likely to increase. The increase in connected devices and computers will lead to rising in cyber-attacks. In addition, 5G provides a direct connection to the wireless network, unlike existing technologies, which further raises the risk of direct attack. The attackers can take benefit of such security gaps and come up with advanced attacks. This is expected to hinder the 5G Core market growth.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/5g-core-market/425

Global 5G Core Market report also contains analysis on:

5G Core Market Segments:

By Component Solution Services

By Solution Professional services Managed Services

By Network Function Access and Mobility Management Function Policy Control Function Unified Data Management Others

By Deployment Model Cloud-based On-Premises

By End-User Telecom operators Enterprises



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-425

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube