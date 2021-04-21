3D Printing Market Statistics, Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Size Estimation, Competitive Landscape Research Report

The 3D Printing market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.

The global 3D Printing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global 3D Printing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.

The global 3D Printing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide 3D Printing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Geographical Terrain of the Global 3D Printing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

