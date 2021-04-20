Yeast Derivatives Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Lallemand, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S

Yeast Derivatives Market Growing on the Backdrop of Surge in Demand for Its End Use Products

Yeasts are well known for its use in brewing, alcohol fermentation, along with wine and bread production. In the food industry, yeast derivatives are widely used for their functional qualities such as high nutritional value and the ability to partially substitute salt for taste enhancement. Increasing health concerns and health consciousness around the globe is creating a promising market opportunity for healthy and nutritious ingredients. Being a by-product, yeast derivatives are low-cost food supplement and safe for human and animal consumption. The increasing consumption of food products such as baked goods, dairy products, etc. is increasing the demand for yeast derivatives in the global market.

Global consumption of meat and meat products is increasing and is growing as consumers become more dispersed. The increasing demand for meat is exerting pressure on the meat producers for increasing the yield. Yeast derivatives are used solely for its nutritional benefits in animal feeds and feed products and are likely to witness increasing demand during the forecast period. Additionally, yeast derivatives is also driven by the significant amount of usage in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical products.

Yeast Derivatives Market: Segmentation on the basis of form and end use

The yeast derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of form and end use.

On the basis of form, the yeast derivatives market can be segmented as:

Tablet/ Pill

Powder

On the basis of end use, the yeast derivatives market can be segmented as:

Animal Feed Ruminant Poultry Aquaculture

Food and Beverages Bakery Products Dairy Products Spreads Cereals

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

North America and Europe to Retain Dominance as Largest Consumers for Yeast Derivatives

A larger share of yeast derivatives demand is contained by Europe and North America. The United States, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy are amongst the frontrunners in the consumption of yeast derivatives. Production of beer in the United States in 2018 increased by 13.2% as compared to 2017. The North American countries dominate the global production of beer and hence, the production of yeast derivatives is also governed by the countries of this region. In China, the providers of yeast derivatives have registered significant volume growth in the recent years due to favorable market conditions.

A shortage of molasses, not only drove the price of yeast derivatives but also increased the need to use higher cost corn syrup to make up for the shortfall. Collectively, the growing demand for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed products are expected to increase at a rapid rate. This will create immense market potential in the global yeast derivatives market.

Yeast Derivatives Market: Global leaders dominating the yeast derivatives market

The yeast derivatives market is characterized by the presence of number of small-scale to large-scale vendors, who are constantly upgrading and modifying their products to increase their market share. However, higher input cost coupled with increased competition for yeast derivatives have resulted in a decline in their profit margins. Some of the key players in the yeast derivatives market are Lallemand, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Ohly (Associated British Foods Ingredients), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S, Kerry Group Plc, Revala Ltd., Pak Group (Belarise) and Frontier Co-op.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the yeast derivatives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the yeast derivatives market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as form, end use, distribution channel and region.

The yeast derivatives market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the Yeast Derivatives Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Yeast Derivatives Market

Value Chain of the Yeast Derivatives Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East(Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Egypt)

Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Algeria, Ethiopia)

