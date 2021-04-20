What Could be Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Biggest Opportunity and Challenges Post 2021 Crisis?

Latest market study on “Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology node (20-28nm, 10nm , and 7nm); Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Robotics, Automotive, and AR/VR)”. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players influencing the mobile AI market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company), Alphabet, Inc. (Google), MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

What is Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. Mobile AI has the capability to execute and complete monotonous jobs that are extremely exhausting for people. It is also utilized to find out areas extremely with ease by utilizing augmented reality and is essential in fields that require a high level of accuracy and exactness.

Market Dynamic:

The key factors propelling the adoption of mobile AI are increasing demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices, the increasing number of AI applications and the upsurge of cognitive computing. Further, rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips for vision and camera applications in mobile devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, the limited number of AI experts and premium pricing of AI processors are the factors restraining the growth of mobile AI market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period?

market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market across different regions?

market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major Key Points of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

