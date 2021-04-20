Waste Management Equipment Market Outlook & Growth Opportunities by 2027 | Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste, and Others

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, Waste Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, industrial segment dominated the global market, accounting for approximately half of the global waste management equipment market share.

Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, (Waste Disposal Equipment and Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment), Waste Type (Hazardous and Non-hazardous), and Application (Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste, and Others)

The global waste management equipment market is expected to grow, owing to increase in the urban population globally and stringent government regulations toward environmental safety. In addition, increase in the amount of waste generated in municipal and industrial sectors is projected to garner to the growth of the market. Moreover, government initiatives such as, in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, support the e-waste management program.

Moreover, high growth potential in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the waste management equipment market. Further, rise in the amount of waste such as papers, masks, sanitizer, cardboard, and others generated from medical and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During the lockdown, owing to coronavirus, the waste mainly increased from medical and residential areas compared to commercial and industrial centers, as offices and industries were partially or completely shut down. Furthermore, supply chain of the waste management equipment stopped, owing to shortage of raw materials. However, the reopening of manufacturing activities and launch of medical vaccines for coronavirus disease are projected to steer the re-opening of waste management equipment companies at their full-scale capacities.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the waste management equipment market report include Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc, CP Manufacturing, Inc, Dover Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Wastequip, LLC, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd, Shred-Tech Corporation, and McNeilus Trucks & Manufacturing, Inc.

