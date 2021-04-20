Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2028

High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors. V2X reduces risk and vulnerability of drivers, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, and improves their safety by providing real-time alerts about their location in related situations.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Automated Driver Assistance Emergency Vehicle Notification Intelligent Traffic Systems Passenger Information System Fleet and Asset Management Parking Management System Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) Cellular V2X



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



